A number of asbestos pipes illegally dumped on the roadside in Marsaxlokk more than two months ago remain there, with none of the authorities assuming responsibility for the removal of the health hazard, according to residents.

Several pedestrians walk past the asbestos pipes on a daily basis as they were left there on the main road leading to the widely popular St Peter’s Pool.

“We’ve been chasing the local council for various weeks now but the health hazard remains there on the roadside,” one angry resident told Times of Malta on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

“We’re exposed to the danger as are the thousands who have walked past them in the past two months. Something’s got to be done and quickly.”

Asbestos is a naturally occurring silicate once regarded as a miracle fibre and used in a wide range of materials installed in homes and offices.

Experts believe that Malta has thousands of cubic metres of asbestos still installed in buildings.

Breathing asbestos fibre can cause asbestosis, a long-term inflammation and scarring of the lungs, which can also lead to cancer.

Former dockyard workers or their families have been awarded compensation by the government after developing serious health problems from such exposure.

Local council lacks resources to remove them

Marsaxlokk mayor Steven Grech said the council was aware of the dangerous pipes on one of the locality’s main roads but insisted it did not have the resources to remove them safely.

“I cannot send my people to clear the dumped pipes because you have to be trained to collect and dispose of that particular material,” he said.

The mayor added that the local council informed the cleansing authorities about the dangerous material “but nothing has been done as yet”.

Cannot be collected manually by cleansing employees

Cleansing and Maintenance Division director general Ramon Deguara said his employees could not clear the material.

“Asbestos is classified as a dangerous and hazardous waste, therefore, it cannot be collected manually by the Cleansing and Maintenance Division employees.

“Usually, such cases are forwarded to the Environment and Resources Authority and they make arrangements for such waste to be collected by private contractors, who are well equipped in handling such hazardous waste,” he said.

He said the division received a report about the asbestos pipes on June 8 through an e-mail from the police and referred the matter to the Environment and Resources Authority on June 10.

Questions sent to the ERA remained unanswered by the time of writing.