Another two candidates have submitted nominations to the Electoral Commission for the casual election process to fill the seats vacated by MPs elected on two districts.

Labour's Edward Cassar Delia submitted two nominations for the second and third districts while Rebecca Buttigieg submitted hers for both seats vacated on the ninth district.

Technically, she has already been elected as the PL had only five candidates contesting the ninth, with two of the remaining three - Edward Zammit Lewis and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi – being elected in other districts.

With no more candidates to fill the remaining vacant seat, Prime Minister Robert Abela nominated Randolph Debattista for that post, and that decision was endorsed by the party executive.

General election candidates are allowed to contest in two voting districts but then must drop their seat in one of them. Vacant seats are then filled by reviewing the ballot papers of the MP that vacated the seat, and distributing their preference votes to unelected candidates.

Elections will be held in the second district for the seat ceded by Clyde Caruana, on the third for that dropped by Owen Bonnici, fourth (Christopher Fearne), fifth (Robert Abela), sixth (Ian Borg), seventh (Silvio Schembri), ninth (Michael Falzon and Clifton Grima) and 11th (Miriam Dalli).

Nominations can be received until Tuesday at noon with the casual elections held on Thursday.

There will also have to be casual elections for the seats ceded by Nationalist Party MPs.