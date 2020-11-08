Two more people died on Sunday morning after testing positive for COVID-19.

The health ministry said a 79-year old man who tested positive on November 6 and a 71-year old man who tested positive on October 31 voth died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed its condolences and reiterated its appeal for the public to continue following prevention measures.

The deaths are the second and third of the day, after that of a 91-year-old woman who died in a private hospital in St Paul’s Bay.

They bring Malta's death toll up to 78 since the start of the pandemic in March.

One hundred and two new COVID-19 cases were announced on Sunday while 103 coronavirus patients recovered.

The 102 new virus cases were identified following 2,942 swab tests.

As of 12.30pm on Sunday, Malta had 1,962 active coronavirus cases, out of a total of 7,142 cases detected since March.