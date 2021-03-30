Two more Poland players have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total to four, the Polish Football Association said on Tuesday, on the eve of a 2022 World Cup qualifier against England.

“Poland’s national team took more coronavirus tests. Unfortunately, the results were positive for Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piatkowski,” football association spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said on Twitter.

Kwiatkowski, who said he himself had also tested positive, said the Polish football association was speaking to UEFA to request authorisation for Krychowiak to play considering he has already had coronavirus.

