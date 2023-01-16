Two motorcyclists were injured in a traffic accident in Mosta on Sunday afternoon, the police said on Monday.

The accident happened in Independence Avenue at 5.30pm and involved a 28-year-old from Mosta who was riding a Honda and a 27-year-old from Swieqi riding a Husqvarna.

They were involved in collisions with a Toyota Vitz and a Peugeot 208.

Ambulances took the two motorcyclists to hospital, along with a 25-year-old woman from Swieqi who was riding pillion on one of the motorcycles. She was discharged shortly after.