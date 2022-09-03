Two motorcyclists were grievously injured in separate incidents on Saturday.

Police said a 28-year old man from Żurrieq was hospitalised after a collision with a car driven by a 37-year old Luqa resident in Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa, Luqa around 7am.

In an unrelated incident, a 23-year old Mellieħa was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 45-year old woman from Mosta at around 8.45am in Triq Dawret San Pawl, St Paul's Bay.

Police investigations are ongoing.