Two men were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents on Saturday.

The police said the first accident took place in Triq Sant'Antnin, Marsascala at 1.15pm.

The 56-year-old victim, who lives in Marsascala, was riding a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Outlander that was being driven by a 34-year-old woman who lives in Fgura.

The second accident took place in Triq ir-Rabat, Żebbuġ, Gozo, at 6.30pm.

The 32-year-old victim who lives in Nadur was riding a Kawasaki that was involved in a collision wit a Fiat 5000 that was being driven by a 26-year-old woman who lives in Xagħra.

Medical teams assisted both victims on site before theyw ere taken to hsopital by ambulance.

 

