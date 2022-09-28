Two motorcyclists suffered grievous injuries in two separate traffic accidents on Wednesday.

The police said the first crash - between a LESA official, and a 31-year-old Armenian national from Sliema, who was driving a Hyundai I10, happened at 11.30am at the Sliema Front.

The 32-year-old enforcement official was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Separately, at 12.30pm on Triq Manwel Dimech in Qormi, a 76-year-old Cospicua motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a Toyota Yaris driven by a 39-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

The 76-year-old, who was driving a Piaggio motorbike, was rushed to Mater Dei.

Police investigations are ongoing.