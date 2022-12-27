Two motorcyclists were injured in two separate accidents within two hours of each other in Marsa on Tuesday, the police said in a statement.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old Marsa man riding a Surron LightBee motorcycle was involved in a collision with two cars on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass at around 10.30am.

The drivers of the two vehicles – a 51-year-old Żebbuġ man driving a Daihatsu Mira and a 44-year-old Sliema man driving a Peugeot Expert van – were not injured.

Two hours later, at 12.30pm, police received a report of a collision on Triq Aldo Moro.

In that incident, a 51-year-old Xagħjra man riding a Kymco motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Passo. The Toyota’s 41-year-old driver, a man from Żabbar, was not hurt.

Both accident victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance to be treated for grievous injuries.

Police have launched investigations into both incidents.