Two motorcyclists were injured in separate accidents on Saturday, one seriously, one grievously.

In the first accident, a 32-year-old Turkish man who lives in St Julian’s was grievously injured when he fell off the Piaggo he was riding in Triq Lapsi, Siġġiewi at 4pm.

In the second accident, which happened in Triq il-Kbira, Lija, at 7pm, a Pakistani was seriously injured when the SYM he was riding was involved in a crash with a Mitsubishi that was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Naxxar.

An inquiry is being held.

Both motorcyclists were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.