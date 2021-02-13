Two men were injured in separate traffic accidents on Friday afternoon, the police said.

In the first, a 31-year-old from Rabat was hospitalised when his motorcycle was involved in collision with a Mitsubishi L200 Warrior driven by a 64-year-old from Mosta. The accident happened at Vjal Ragusa, Mosta.

In the second accident, a 21-year-old motorcyclist from Bangladesh was injured in a collision with a Lexus IS220D car in Triq l-Ewwel Titjiera 1915, Kirkop. The car was being driven by a 21-year-old from Syria.