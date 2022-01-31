A motorcyclist was hospitalised after falling off his motorcycle on the Coast Road on Sunday afternoon.

The police said the 35-year-old man from Naxxar fell off his Kawasaki at about 6pm.

He was assisted by an ambulance team before being taken to hospital.

Another motorcyclist was injured when he fell off his motorcycle in Triq il-Mitjar, Luqa, on Monday morning.

The police said the accident happened at about 7am. The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old Albanian, was hospitalised.