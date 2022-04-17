A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he fell off his Piaggio motorbike in Msida early on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened at 4am when the 32-year-old Italian was driving at Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, close to the skate park.

He lost control and fell off, suffering serious injuries. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

In another accident, another motorcyclist was injured in a collision in Valley Road, Birkirkara.

The incident, at about 8pm on Saturday, involved a Toyota Hiace driven by a 23-year-old man from Għargħur and a Kymco driven by a 47-year-old Pakistani man, who was seriously injured.