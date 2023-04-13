Two motorcyclists were injured in separate accidents on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday,

The first, at noon, took place at Triq Tal-Barrani, Żejtun following a crash between a Toyota IQ car driven by a 26-year-old woman from Safi and a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 77-year-old man from Tarxien.

The second took place at 6pm in Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa, Luqa when a 48-year-old man from Żabbar lost control of his Triumph Speedmaster motorcycle and fell off.

Both motorcyclists were seriously injured.