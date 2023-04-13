Two motorcyclists were injured in separate accidents on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday,
The first, at noon, took place at Triq Tal-Barrani, Żejtun following a crash between a Toyota IQ car driven by a 26-year-old woman from Safi and a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 77-year-old man from Tarxien.
The second took place at 6pm in Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa, Luqa when a 48-year-old man from Żabbar lost control of his Triumph Speedmaster motorcycle and fell off.
Both motorcyclists were seriously injured.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us