Two motorcyclists were grievously injured in separate accidents, the police said on Wednesday.

The first, in Triq Birkirkara, San Ġwann took place on Tuesday at 8pm.

A 26-year-old woman who lives in Gżira was hospitalised after falling off her Chaoya E-Bee when she lost control and crashed into a pavement.

The second accident, at 6am on Wednesday, took place at the Mrieħel Bypass in Birkirkara.

The police said the victim, a 33-year-old man who lives in St Paul's Bay, was riding an Aprilia that was involved in a collision with a Kia Avella that was being driven by a 19-year-old man in Birkirkara.

Both motorcyclists were given first aid by medical teams on site and were later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.