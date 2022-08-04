Two motorcyclists, both aged 34, have been injured in separate accidents, the police said.

In the first one, a Gozitan man was seriously injured when his motorcycle was involved in collision with a car on National Road, Floriana,

The accident happened on Wednesday evening. The car was being driven by a man from Sliema, who was unhurt.

In the second accident, a Romanian woman was seriously injured when she lost control of her motorcycle and fell off.

The accident happened on the Coast Road at 1.30pm.