Two motorcyclists, both aged 34, have been injured in separate accidents, the police said.
In the first one, a Gozitan man was seriously injured when his motorcycle was involved in collision with a car on National Road, Floriana,
The accident happened on Wednesday evening. The car was being driven by a man from Sliema, who was unhurt.
In the second accident, a Romanian woman was seriously injured when she lost control of her motorcycle and fell off.
The accident happened on the Coast Road at 1.30pm.
