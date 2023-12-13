Two motorcyclists were injured, one of them seriously, in two accidents on Tuesday evening.

The police said on Wednesday a motorcyclist was seriousuly injured in an accident at Dawret San Pawl il-Baħar in St Paul’s Bay at 9pm.

The 27-year-old motorocyclist, who lives in Santa Venera, was riding a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio that was being driven by a 62-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

In the other accident, a 37-year-old man who lives in Xewkija was grievously injured in a traffic accident at Triq l-Imġarr in Xewkija at 8.45pm.

The victim was riding a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Maruti Gypsy that was being driven by a 67-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating both accidents.