Two motorists were hospitalised on Saturday-Sunday night after a collision in Luqa,

The police said the crash took place at 12.15am in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira.

It involved a Hyundai Accent driven by a 45-year-old man from Żurrieq and a Mercedes Benz C220 driven by a 66-year-old man from Gudja.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were on the scene to help one of the motorists trapped in the wreckage.

Both men were hospitalised in a serious condition.