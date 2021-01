Two streets in Nadur, Triq Dun Anton Tabone and Triq ir-Ramla, have been rebuilt and are currently being surfaced, the Ministry for Gozo said.

Minister Clint Camilleri, who toured the site, said the €600,000 project covers almost a kilometre.

Works included the replacement of underground services and new water culverts.

The minister was accompanied by Nadur Mayor Edward Said.