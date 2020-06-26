Two new coronavirus cases were identified over the past 24 hours while five patients recovered, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases known to authorities down below 30.

Healthcare professionals administered 946 swab tests between Thursday and Friday.

The 29 active cases are the lowest figure registered since June 9, when Malta had 26 active cases.

One of the newly-identified cases was of an asymptomatic person with no known contact with previous cases. The second new case was of a person who was in contact with a previous patient and began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Information about the day's new cases and recovered patients was released by the Health Ministry through Facebook.

In total, Malta has now had 670 confirmed coronavirus cases. 632 of those patients have recovered while nine have died.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.