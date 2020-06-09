Two new COVID-19 cases were detected between Monday and Tuesday from 1,152 swab tests carried out, official data released on Tuesday shows.



One coronavirus patient recovered, meaning healthcare professionals had 26 active cases on their hands as of 12pm on Tuesday.



Public health authorities have detected a total of 632 coronavirus cases since the virus was first detected in Malta in early March. 597 of those patients have recovered while nine have died.



No data about the new cases was made available, with authorities only providing a graphic with basic statistics which was published to the Health Ministry’s Facebook page.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.