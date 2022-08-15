Applications are now open for the Malta Society of Arts’ winter courses starting at the beginning of October. The schedule consists of about 25 different modules in visual arts, performing arts and crafts.

In addition, and for the first time, the society is offering courses related to art, history, culture and classics, which are academically oriented but cater to a general audience that is interested in expanding its knowledge.

The first new course is called ‘Ancient Greek Mytho­logy and the Visual Arts’. These classes will serve as an introduction to the realm of ancient Greek mythology and will offer students the opportunity to delve into the magic of the ancient imagination in art. The course will explore the meaning of myth and its representation in art, both modern and ancient.

The second new course, titled ‘Roman Malta’, will focus on the history of the Maltese islands during the Punic and Roman periods. It will look at both lite­rary and archaeological evidence for the era, as well as the surrounding controversies, theories and scholarly debates.

For both courses, participants aged over 16 are welcome.

In the visual arts section, some of the courses opening this October are ‘Nude Figure’ classes, ‘Art for Kids and Teens’ (varying ages), ‘Preparation for Art ‘O’ Level’, ‘Art for Adults’, ‘Art for Mature Students’, ‘Clay Modelling’ and art workgroups.

In the applied arts section, the MSA will offer lessons in crochet, lace making, dress making, tailoring, sewing for beginners, embroidery, cross stitch, cut work, hardanger and knitting, among others.

Finally, students in the performing arts courses can choose to learn the guitar (electric, acoustic and classical), piano and violin.

Most of the courses consist of 12 sessions of around two to two and a half hours per session, with the first lesson starting at the beginning of October and concluding towards the end of January 2023. Bookings are now open.

For a full list of courses with details, visit www.artsmalta.org/courses, call the Malta Society of Arts on 2124 4339 or e-mail info@artsmalta.org. One can also visit www.facebook. com/maltasocietyofarts.