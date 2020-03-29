Two new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, Prof Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent for Public Health said on Sunday.

That followed a record 585 swabs.

The new cases are a 39 man Maltese who was not abroad but was in contact with a colleague who was aborad and had shown symptoms, and a 35-year-old Maltese woman who also had not been abroad. She was in contact with a member of her family who returned from the UK a few days previously and had shown symptoms. All the family had been in quarantine.

Prof Gauci warned against complacency because of the small number of confirmed cases.

It was true that containment was going well, but this was the early stages of the curve. "We want the people's cooperation to keep the new cases low," Prof Gauci said, stressing that vulnerable people, in particular, need to stay indoors.

She said the police were out in places where people normally met to ensure that no groups of five people or more were together.

Four people are currently in ITU at Mater Dei Hospital. They include a 72-year-old who remains in critical condition on a ventilator.

Another two patients have been transferred to the ITU from the wards although they are not on a ventilator.

A 61-year-old woman has been moved from the ITU to the wards.