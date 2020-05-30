Two new COVID-19 cases were detected between Friday and Saturday while 11 patients recovered from the virus, bringing the number of active coronavirus cases in Malta down to 84.

The two positive cases were found from 1,374 swab tests.

Malta has detected a total of 618 COVID-19 cases so far. 525 of those patients have since recovered, while nine have died.

The remaining 84 patients remain infected. That is the lowest number of active cases recorded since May 15, when there were 78 active coronavirus cases.

The new case numbers were released by the Health Ministry on social media, through an infographic. Details about the cases will be provided by Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci on Monday.

It is the ninth consecutive day when the number of newly-identified cases has remained in single digits and the seventh consecutive day with fewer than five new daily cases.

Malta’s longest single-digit case streak so far stretched to 22 days, from April 22 to May 12.

