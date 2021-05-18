Malta's health authorities once again registered low new COVID-19 cases overnight, with just two new cases reported on Tuesday.

Twenty one patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country down to 128, the lowest since July.

No deaths were reported for the 12th consecutive day.

Official data published by the government showed healthcare workers carried out 1,693 swab tests on Monday.

The low numbers continue the positive trend Malta has been on for the past weeks, with dwindling case numbers and the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients down by half in one month.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive continued at a steady pace on Monday, bringing the total number of people who are fully vaccinated to 147,667, the Health Ministry data showed. A total of 430,508 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Speaking on Friday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci noted that just 0.6 per cent of those vaccinated have since tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, vaccination was officially opened to the entire adult population, with anyone over the age of 16 now eligible to sign up for a jab.