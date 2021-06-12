Two new COVID-19 cases were detected over the past day while four patients recovered, health authorities announced on Saturday.

With no virus-related deaths reported for the 18th consecutive day, the number of active cases fell to 62.

Healthcare workers administered 1,721 swab tests over the previous day.

A total of 5,950 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, data indicated, with more than 582,000 doses administered in total so far.

More than 256,000 people are now fully vaccinated.

Malta has registered just over 30,500 virus cases since the first cases were detected in March 2020, with 419 patients dying.

According to figures provided by public health chief Charmaine Gauci on Friday, more than 57 per cent of residents aged 16 and over have been fully vaccinated against the virus, with that figure rising to 76 per cent when calculating people who have received just one dose.

Having allowed bars, cinemas and theatres to reopen this week, the government is now targeting the gradual resumption of larger-scale events for fully vaccinated people, starting from July 5 and subject to stringent capacity and entrance rules.