Two new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries have been registered overnight.

The number of active cases is now 74.

The new cases were found from 2,545 swab tests carried out overnight, according to data from the health authorities.

No deaths have been reported for over a week.

In spite of the low number of cases in Malta, the country has once again been left out of the UK's green list in a big blow for tourism.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, 226,341 people have now been fully vaccinated against the virus. So far, 541,178 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson jabs have been administered.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci is currently giving details on the situation in her weekly news conference.