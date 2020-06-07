Two new COVID-19 cases were detected on Sunday as no patients recovered overnight.

This means healthcare officials are now caring for 24 patients.

The two new cases were identified from 905 swab tests. Malta’s health authorities have conducted an estimated 75,374 COVID-19 tests since the first cases were detected on March 7.

The number of new cases was released by the Health Ministry on Facebook on Sunday though no further details on the patients were provided. Briefings by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci that would shed light on new cases came to an end on Wednesday.

Instead, the health authorities are now only providing information on the number of new cases and recoveries.

In total, there have been 629 COVID-19 cases in Malta so far, with 596 of the patients having recovered from the virus, while a further nine patients have died.

Most coronavirus restrictions were lifted on Friday, after the government said Malta has beaten back the virus and can now shift its focus on getting the economy back on track.

