Two new COVID-19 cases were detected between Friday and Saturday while a further 13 patients recovered, bringing the number of active coronavirus cases down to 22.



The two new cases were identified from 877 swab tests. Authorities have conducted just under 75,000 COVID-19 tests ever since the first cases were detected in early March.



Information about the new cases was released by the Health Ministry on Facebook. No details were made available.

In total, there have been 627 COVID-19 cases in Malta so far. 596 of those patients have recovered from the virus, while nine patients have died.

Most coronavirus restrictions were lifted on Friday, with the government having said that Malta has beaten back the virus and can now focus on getting the economy back on track.

