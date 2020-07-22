Two new cases of COVID-19 have been detected, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

The cases were described as 'sporadic' with only one being symptomatic.

Charmaine Gauci, superintendent of public health, who was replying to Times of Malta readers' questions when the data was issued, said one of the cases was imported.

"As long as we are contained, I'm not worried. My worry would be when we have ongoing community transmission that is not contained," Gauci told Times of Malta.

1,016 tests were carried out in 24 hours. One patient recovered, leaving five active cases.

