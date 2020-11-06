Another two people have become the latest victims of COVID-19 as the number of deaths reaches 73.

Announcing the deaths on Friday morning, the Health Ministry said a 75-year-old man who was confirmed positive on October 14 and admitted to hospital a day later died at Mater Dei’s Intensive Therapy Unit on Thursday.

In the second case, a 90-year-old woman who was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on October 31 and tested positive that same day also died at Mater Dei.

The ministry gave its condolences to the family and appealed for prevention measures to be followed.

Another two men died of the virus on Thursday.