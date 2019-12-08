Audit and advisory firm Mazars Malta has appointed two of its managers, Ruth Farrugia and Ramon Cutajar, as directors within the firm.

Ms Farrugia joined Mazars Malta in 2005 as a senior auditor working on the statutory audits of companies involved in gaming, insurance, manufacturing, retailing, as well as government entities. In 2006, she joined the tax department. Ms Farrugia is a graduate of the University of Malta, a Certified Public Accountant and holds an Advanced Diploma in International Taxation from the Chartered Institute of Taxation.

Mr Cutajar joined Mazars Malta in 2009, where he holds the position of director in the Business Advisory Department. He currently heads Mazars Malta’s IT audit team, undertaking IT audits both in support of financial statutory audits, and on an ad hoc advisory basis, including cyber security.

He has specialist knowledge in the iGaming industry and leads systems and compliance regulatory reviews contracted to Mazars by iGaming companies based in Malta.

In 2010, he obtained the CISA qualification, and has undertaken extensive training in IT Audit and Data Analysis through Mazars University. Mr Farrugia is a University of Malta graduate and is also ACCA qualified.