Neil Gatt Coleiro and Andrew Tabone were recently appointed as letting managers for the company’s St Julian’s and Spinola offices respectively.

Both are seasoned letting consultants who have formed part of #teamfrank for the past 10 years. Gatt Coleiro joined Frank Salt in 2012 as a letting agent at the Sliema, Spinola and St Julian’s branches, outperforming himself year in year out. Hard-working, organised and results-driven, he has gained all the necessary knowledge and experience for the new post.

He said: “I will be looking to ensure that the consultants already forming part of the team at Frank Salt continue to thrive, both individually and collectively, while upholding and maintaining the standards, respect and reputation the company has built over the years. We will also be looking to grow the team by adding a couple of like-minded individuals looking to start a successful, long-term career in real estate.”

Tabone is a great team player with a positive attitude, always up for a challenge. Being a high achiever, he is also highly motivated to lead his colleagues.

“My aim is to keep the Spinola branch a vibrant office where my team is ready to roll up their sleeves and keep pulling the same rope,” he said.

Both are holders of countless awards which they’ve earned over the years.

“We are confident that they will lead their teams by example and offer the required support and guidance to ensure that all consultants within their teams reach their maximum potential,” director Darren De Domenico, said.

This year, the company’s letting division has seen a strong recovery due to a substantial increase in demand, as well as to an efficient team. A good number of promising letting consultants have been engaged over the past few months, and this has also contributed to the success.

Letting division manager Philippa Tabone said: “These are well-deserved appointments. As we continue to expand our letting team to meet the ever-growing demand, we felt it was the right time to appoint a letting branch manager for St Julian’s and Spinola offices.”

