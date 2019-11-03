Passengers travelling between the three cities and Sliema can save 22 minutes on their daily commute with the introduction of two new trips to the winter schedule of the Valletta Ferry Services.

The new timetable, which started over the weekend, follows feedback from passengers who pointed out that if they caught the ferry from the three cities to Valletta they were just missing the next trip to Sliema, by the time they took the elevator into the capital and crossed on foot to the other landing site.

Marsamxetto Steam Ferry Services general manager Joe Sant Fournier said the new trips, which required additional investment, would be at 6.45am to get to the workplace on time and at 7.30pm to cater for retail outlet staff, who often missed the 7.15pm crossing.

On Sundays and public holidays the service will start at 8.45am from Sliema and 9am from Valletta, with the last ferry leaving the capital city at 6.30pm.

“Our vision as a company is to make travelling by sea the preferred mode of transport to minimise traffic congestion on our roads. We can only achieve this by being flexible and listening to passengers’ needs,” Mr Sant Fournier said.

The introduction of these additional trips will see commuters who do two routes every morning and evening during the week, shave off approximately 44 minutes each day in travelling.

The new timetable schedule can be seen here.