Two new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday as gyms and pools were allowed to reopen while restaurants can stay open until midnight.

The number of new cases has been in single digits since 11 cases were registered on May 10. There have been no virus-related deaths since May 7.

A total of 474,475 COVID-19 vaccination jabs have been administered so far, according to the mid-day health bulletin on Monday.

The authorities also reported that 11 patients had recovered and there are now only 72 active cases.

A total of 1,624 swab tests were made over the past 24 hours.

In terms of a government timetable announced earlier this month, day centres could also reopen on Monday and contact sport for those aged over 17 could resume. The next easing of restrictions will be on June 1 when wedding receptions for seated guests can be held, language schools reopen and the tourist season officially restarts.

Health Minister Chris Fearne and the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci are due to address a press conference at 2pm. Malta is expected to reach the 70% threshold of the population who have received at least one vaccine in the coming hours.