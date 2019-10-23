Tango Nuevo Quintet is performing Astor Piazzolla’s tango nuevo in a concert that gives homage to the popular musical masterpieces of the Argentinian composer.

The concert Diablo y Angel, entitled after one of Piazzolla’s works will be held at Robert Samut Hall, Floriana on October 24 and 25.

Astor Piazzolla was the foremost composer and ambassador of tango music, who carried the signature sound of Argentina to clubs and concert halls around the world. His music is so well-known, that he is sought out by every kind of accomplished musician, from across different musical genres such as jazz, classical music, opera and rock and roll.

The quintet, led by flutist Fiorella Camilleri, includes accordionist Giancarlo Palena, guitarist Karl Galea, double bassist Marco Agnetti and pianist Joe Debono.

The concert will also feature the bandoneon, a type of concertina particularly popular in Argentina and rarely performed in Malta.

A duo from Moveo Dance Company will be featuring in the concert in choreographic work by Dorian Mallia, bringing together the sensual tango with contemporary dance.

Fiorella Camillieri said that “Piazzolla’s music associated with passion and energy, radiates life into audiences across the globe. The immortal music inspired by popular Argentinian tango will reverberate the arches of the 1883 Neo-Gothic hall in a unique concert that promises to be a memorable evening, lit by the fire of tango”.

The concert is held in collaboration with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and produced by Culture Venture.

Limited tickets are available from www.showshappening.com