Two police officers were stabbed early Friday in central London and were hospitalised and a suspect who was tasered and arrested is also in hospital, the capital's police force said.
"We await further updates on their conditions," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding "enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing".
It comes amid a massive security operation in central London as Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in parliament ahead of her state funeral on Monday.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us