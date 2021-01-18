Some 40 per cent of COVID-19 patients who were admitted into the intensive therapy unit at Mater Dei Hospital and placed on a ventilator died last year.

The numbers were tabled in parliament on Monday by Health Minister Chris Fearne in response to a question asked by independent MP Godfrey Farrugia.

A total of 99 people were admitted to the ITU in 2020, 40 of whom died, according to the figures.

The largest amount of people who were admitted to the ITU and placed on a ventilator was registered in October, with 26 people, while none were admitted in July.

Between March and August of last year, an average of around three people were admitted to the ITU on a ventilator every month, while there were only three deaths among COVID-19 patients placed on a ventilator in the first six months of the pandemic.

Between September and October there was a spike in admissions, with the number more than doubling to 26 admissions (from 12) in just one month.

The deaths also spiked at this time - from six in September to 11 in October.

Around that time Malta had hit a record amount of new cases, registering 204 positive cases in 24 hours. On October 16, the government announced new restrictions to control the spread of the disease, including compulsory mask-wearing. Ten days later, bars were shut down to address the spike in cases. Both measures are still in place.

The number of COVID-19 patients who were admitted to ITU, placed on a ventilator and died:

March 2020: 6 admitted, 0 died

April 2020: 4 admitted, 0 died

May 2020: 1 admitted, 0 died

June 2020: 1 admitted, 0 died

July 2020: 0 admitted, 0 died

August 2020: 5 admitted, 3 died

September 2020: 12 admitted, 6 died

October 2020: 26 admitted, 11 died

November 2020: 24 admitted, 11 died

December 2020: 20 admitted, 9 died