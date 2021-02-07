A survey conducted among businesses by Misco International Limited, in association with The Ornate Group, indicates that nearly two out of three respondents believe that social media are very important for their organisation in general and another 30 per cent consider social media to be fairly important. This heightens the important role social media have today.

The medium most used by businesses is Facebook (90 per cent), followed by LinkedIn (71 per cent), followed by Instagram (62 per cent) and YouTube (36 per cent).

Ninety-two per cent of respondents stated that they consider social media to be beneficial because they increase their company’s exposure. The second most mentioned benefit (51 per cent) is that social media increase traffic to the website, mentioned by 51 per cent of respondents.

Measuring the return on investment in relation to social media activity is not an easy task

Other benefits mentioned include improved relationships with customers (40 per cent), improved sales (40 per cent) and generating leads (33 per cent).

Sixty-five per cent of respondents stated that social media has been effective in acquiring new or retaining current business. However, in spite of the high level of usage of social media, measuring the return on investment in relation to social media activity is seen not to be an easy task.

Joanne Bondin, director, Business Advisory of Misco, commented that: “Although it is generally known that usage of social media in Malta is high, we wanted to provide an insight into how the business sector perceives the benefits of this important tool.”

Andrew Zammit-Manduca, director of The Ornate Group, added: “Although social media may be seen to be a more cost-effective marketing communication tool, businesses still need to have an appropriate digital marketing strategy such that they achieve high levels of engagement with their customers and other stakeholders.”

For a free copy of the report, contact Misco on advisory@miscomalta.com.