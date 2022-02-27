Two people died while infected with COVID-19 overnight while healthcare workers detected 56 new COVID-19 cases in the previous day, new data on Sunday showed.

The two victims were a man aged 76 and a woman aged 86.

Data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday showed that 65 patients were registered as recovered overnight. As a result, the number of active virus cases in the country currently stands at 714.

Thirty-five of those people currently infected with COVID-19 are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, with three requiring care at the intensive treatment unit. On Saturday, there were 34 patients in hospital with three at the ITU.

Sunday's tally of 56 new cases is the lowest single-day total in three months, since 56 new cases were recorded on November 26.

A total of 342,571 booster shots have now been administered.