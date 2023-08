Two pedestrians were injured on Sunday in Naxxar when they were hit by a motorcycle on Triq tal-Balal.

The motorcyclist - a 20-year-old man from Naxxar who was driving an Over Brera125 - also suffered slight injuries.

The police said the pedestrians - a 70-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Naxxar - were injured at around 7pm.

They were all rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The man was grievously injured, while the woman suffered slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.