Two pedestrians were hit by cars in separate traffic incidents that occurred in different parts of Malta on Friday evening.
Both victims were grievously injured as a result.
The first of the two incidents was reported in Siġġiewi at around 7pm, the police said, when an 81-year-old woman from the village was hit by a Kia Avella on Triq ta’ Brija.
The Kia Avella being driven by a 48-year-old woman who also lives in Siġġiewi.
A medical team administered first aid before rushing the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for medical treatment.
Some hours later, a similar incident on the Pietà seafront left another person hospitalised.
The victim, a man who lives in Siġġiewi, was walking on Triq ix-Xatt at around 10pm when he was hit by a Peugeot Partner being driven by a 48-year-old man from Kerċem.
Emergency responders who reached the scene administered first aid on-site and then took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment for grievous injuries.
Police investigations into both incidents are now under way.
