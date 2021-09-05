A 41-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman died overnight while positive for COVID.

The deaths were announced by the health authorities on Sunday, whose data on Facebook shows that a total of 49 people tested positive for COVID over the past 24 hours. A further 43 recovered.

This means that there are currently 723 active COVID cases in Malta.

Of these, 31 are at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

Photo: sahha Facebook page

Vaccination

The same data shows that a total of 413,811 people aged 12 and up have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Some 799,150 doses were administered over the past months.