Two people - a woman aged 90 and a man aged 99 - have died while positive for COVID.

The health authorities announced the deaths on the Facebook page saħħa.

Meanwhile, a further 22 people tested positive for the virus, while another 32 recovered overnight.

This means there are currently 574 active cases in Malta.

There are currently 22 patients at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive care.

According to European data, for the first time in months, the COVID-19 infection rate among people aged 80 and over in Malta is higher than in the younger age groups.

Vaccination

So far, health authorities have administered 811,753 COVID vaccine doses.

Of these, 5,059 were booster doses.

The health authorities will start administering the influenza vaccine to the vulnerable from the third week of October, with no gap necessary between the flu jab and the COVID-19 booster dose.

