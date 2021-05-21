A man was slightly injured during the night when he was mugged while at the Gżira garden.
The police said the incident happened at around midnight.
Two men attacked the victim, a 46-year-old German, and managed to make off with his bag. Both muggers got away before the police reached the scene.
The police called for medical assistance and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.
A police investigation is under way.
