Two people are fighting for their life after a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa on Tuesday evening.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal Far at 11pm when an Isuzu D-Max that was being driven by a 51-year-old man who lives in Żebbuġ collided with a Peugeot 308, that was being driven by a 33-year-old Pakistani who lives in Żabbar.

In the Peugeot there were also four Bulgarians - three men and a woman, aged between 23 and 50.

Civil Protection Officers and a medical team assisted all the people on site and they were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital in several ambulances.

The Pakistani and a 50-year-old Bulgarian man were later certified to have been seriously injured, the others grievously.

An inquiry is being held.

Three-car crash in Żejtun

Earlier, Five people were injured in a three-car crash in Żejtun.

The police said the accident happened at Vjal il-25 ta’ Novembru at 4pm.

They said that a Peugeot 3008 that was being driven by a 38-year-old woman who lives in Fgura collided with a Chevrolet Matiz that was being driven by a 44-year-old woman, also from Fgura which also hit a Mini One, that was being driven by a 58-year-old woman who lives in Msida.

In the Peugeot there were also two nine-year-old girls while in the Chevrolet there was a seven-year-old boy.

Civil protection officers and a medical team assisted the people on site and all of them, except for the 58-year-old woman, were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital in several ambulances.

The three people in the Peugeot were later certified to have suffered slight injuries, those in the Chevrolet grievous.

A three-car crash took place in Żejtun. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

Motorcyclist, pillion grievously injured

About an hour later, a motorcyclist and his pillion were grievously injured in a traffic accident at Triq il-Prajjiet, Mellieħa.

The police said a Nepalese man who lives in St Paul’s Bay lost control of the Kymco he was riding and fell. Another man, also from Nepal and living in St Paul’s Bay, was riding pillion.

A medical team assisted both men on site and they were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating all accidents.