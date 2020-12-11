A total of 96 people tested positive to COVID-19 while another 87 recovered, according to the health authorities.

Two COVID-19 patients died overnight, but no details have yet been provided.

In their daily update on social media, the authorities said that 2,840 tests were carried out between Thursday and Friday.

A total of 1,879 people have tested positive since the pandemic reached Malta's shores in March, and since then, a total of 458,737 tests have been carried out.

