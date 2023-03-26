Two people have been fined €150 by the police after they were caught starting a bonfire at Majjistral Park in Mellieħa.

The park shared details of the encounter after the pair were caught building a fire pit and starting a fire in an area with dry Esparto Grass, warning the public that starting fires is strictly prohibited on park grounds and that the situation could have quickly escalated into a bonfire due to the wind.

The two people were cautioned by police to dismantle the fire pit and clean the area, warning them not to leave anything on site, the park said.

"It takes seconds for a fire to spread, even faster on slopes with dry vegetation. You wouldn't even have the time to take it out, even if trying," they said, reminding the public that the park regulations are displayed at every entrance to the park and that open fire is strictly prohibited.

"Although we understand the beauty of a bonfire, there is a place and time for this. Inside the National Park, directly on the ground and near dry vegetation is not such," the continued.

"Let's all respect areas with fire bans, we would prefer not having to respond to a call for wildfires."