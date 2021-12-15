Two people were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents between Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said in a statement.

An 18-year-old man from Xewkija was injured after falling in a valley while driving a Fiat just after midnight on Triq ir-Rabat in Żebbuġ.

He was given first aid on site before being rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

Earlier, at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, a 67-year-old woman from Mosta was hit by a car in Triq l-Imħalla, Naxxar.

The car that hit her - a Toyota Ractis - was being driven by a 45-year-old woman from Swieqi.

Police investigations are ongoing.