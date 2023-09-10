Two people were hit by a car in Żabbar early on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq is-Santwarju at 12.30am.

A 25-year-old man from Żejtun and a 24-year-old woammn from Żabbar were hit by a Toyota Aygo that was being driven by a 38-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa.

The victims were given first aid by a medical team on site and were then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The man suffered grievous injuries, the woman slight.

The police are investigating.

Żabbar is this weekend celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Graces.